Divas Of Helen Drag Queen Show Hailed As A Hit

The Divas of Helen Drag Queen Show, held on Sunday proved to be a resounding success, according to event organisers, 758 Pride.

As part of Pride Weekend celebrations, the show featured performances from five locals, each delivering three distinct acts.

The event had Monet X Change, an Afro-American Saint Lucian known for her “Miss Congeniality” title on RuPaul’s Drag Race, as the headliner.

The cast represented three drag houses: House of Luxury, House of West, and House of Fierce.

Founder of 758 Pride, Jessica St. Rose, told St. Lucia Times the event was almost sold out, with an estimated crowd of around 120.

She disclosed that the night’s performance and show-stoppers stunned the crowd.

Social media videos showed people from the crowd running up to the stage to present money to the performers when they did stunts like flips and death drops.

Jessica St. Rose hoped the event would encourage more LGBTQ members in Saint Lucia to engage in drag and attract talent from across the island.