Distraught Mother Hoping For The Safe Return Of Her Missing Son – St. Lucia Times News

A distraught mother is hoping for the safe return of her missing teenage son.

Nineteen-year-old Simeon Benjamin James left his Ti Rocher, Castries home on Saturday to view a football match in the Dennery valley.

His mother, Unica James, told St Lucia Times that the youngster had asked her permission to go.

The mother explained that the teenager would not go without asking permission.

She said that after staying with a childhood friend, Simeon was due back home on Monday to prepare for his Bocage Secondary School graduation on Thursday.

Unica said her only son, the second of three children, has never stayed out and not called her.

“If he is going to stay out another day, he will make sure he called me even if his phone goes dead, he would find another phone and call me – ‘Mommy, that’s me. That’s Simeon. My phone is dead. I am just calling you to tell you I am okay. I am on a bus coming down’ or ‘I am not coming down today. I will come down tomorrow’.”

The distraught mother said she made a missing person’s report to the police.

“I am trying to keep my faith up and don’t believe any negativity,” Unica told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Simeon Benjamin James – Reported Missing

