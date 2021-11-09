Distraught Father Wants Answers After Fatal Shooting Of His Son

Construction worker Gregory Gabriel asks why anyone would have shot dead his 24-year-old son, Tervelle Gabriel, on Monday night.

The young man was on a sofa in his home at Balata, Castries, playing video games on his mobile telephone when the fatal shooting occurred.

“Trevelle – nobody can ever say they had a problem with Tervelle. He is a good child – does not look for trouble with anybody. I don’t know if it was because of jealousy because of his work. I don’t know if maybe it was a girl he was checking and the person feels that ‘Trevelle took my girlfriend from me I will pay somebody to come and kill him’. But as I tell you I can reach Haiti, but the person will pay for it. I will not take the law into my own hands but the person will pay,” the father told St Lucia Times.

” No matter where they hide they will pay for it,” he asserted,

The deceased was a photographer who had earlier been employed by Hot 7 and HTS Television stations.

Colleagues with whom he worked described his death as a hard blow and recalled that Trevelle was a joy to work with.

His father revealed that he had taken care of the deceased from the time that Trevelle was 11 months old and had become both mother and father to his son.

“That child will stay in that house if he has nowhere to go. Everybody will ask me: ‘Where Trevelle?’ I tell them ‘Trevelle is inside the house’,” Gregory Gabriel explained

But he said people would be mystified that the youngster was at home, yet no one was aware.

According to reports, a lone gunman entered the house and opened fire at Trevelle.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station responded at approximately 10:25 pm to a report of the shooting at Balata, Castries and found an unresponsive male who had sustained ‘several penetrating wounds’.

Joseph said the responders initiated CPR, treated the wounds and transported the patient to the OKEU Hospital where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 59 homicides for the year.

