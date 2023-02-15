Disrespect! Guyana blasts American Airlines for its treatment of PMs Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyanese Government criticised American Airlines for its continued refusal to grant VIP treatment to dignitaries that are utilising its services out of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released a statement today, February 15, 2023, where it criticised the airline’s agents for demanding that the Prime Ministers of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago, who were in Guyana for the annual energy expo, leave the executive lounge and present themselves to the check-in counter.

“All Government protocols were in place to facilitate their departure. Despite American Airlines having been written to, prior to the arrival of the Prime Ministers in Guyana, for them to be accorded the courtesies of check-in on departure from the VIP Lounge, the airline refused to acquiesce to the Ministry’s request,” the ministry said as it noted that the airline’s actions have embarrassed both Guyana and the region.

“The Government of Guyana had previously protested this position taken by American Airlines against its own High and Senior Government officials, but they have continued to pay scant regard to the Government’s requests for entitlements to the positions held to be respected.”

The ministry said a formal letter will be sent to American Airlines to express the government’s displeasure at the continued disrespect shown to dignitaries.

