Discontinuation of Severe Weather Warning – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has discontinued the severe weather warning for Saint Lucia as of 6:00am June 29, 2022.

The system has moved on into the Caribbean Sea but there is unsettled weather in the wake of the system and we may still experience some periods of moderate to heavy showers and gusty winds. In this regard the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) urges residents to be cautious when venturing out.

NEMO encourages all to be vigilant and to follow official sources for information and

instructions.

