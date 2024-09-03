Disabled Bella Emmanuel Proud Of Her Academic Achievement

Bella Emmanuel, whose outstanding 2024 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) performance earned her a place at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), wore her new uniform with pride on Monday’s first day of the new school term.
Bella was one of two disabled children attending the CCSS for the first time on Monday.
The twelve-year-old former Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School student scored a 79 overall grade at the CPEA in language, mathematics, science and social studies.
Bella’s mother, Luciana Auguste, is understandably proud of her daughter but acknowledges the teacher’s important role in the child’s academic achievement.
“She did great just as she has always done throughout school. The teacher worked hard with them and did not even have an Easter holiday as they were taking lessons from 3pm – 5pm, even up till 7pm,” Auguste stated.
For her part, Bella told St. Lucia Times she was proud of her results after all her hard work.
She also disclosed that she has always maintained a cheerful spirit despite her inability to walk.
Bella revealed that she hopes to become a chef, artist (painter) or fashion designer later in life.
Her mother has pleaded with the authorities or anyone who could assist with a vehicle to transport Bella to and from school.
The mother explained that she would not be able to cope alone with Bella’s need in that regard.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.