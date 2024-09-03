Disabled Bella Emmanuel Proud Of Her Academic Achievement

Bella Emmanuel, whose outstanding 2024 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) performance earned her a place at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), wore her new uniform with pride on Monday’s first day of the new school term.

Bella was one of two disabled children attending the CCSS for the first time on Monday.

The twelve-year-old former Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School student scored a 79 overall grade at the CPEA in language, mathematics, science and social studies.

Bella’s mother, Luciana Auguste, is understandably proud of her daughter but acknowledges the teacher’s important role in the child’s academic achievement.

“She did great just as she has always done throughout school. The teacher worked hard with them and did not even have an Easter holiday as they were taking lessons from 3pm – 5pm, even up till 7pm,” Auguste stated.

For her part, Bella told St. Lucia Times she was proud of her results after all her hard work.

She also disclosed that she has always maintained a cheerful spirit despite her inability to walk.

Bella revealed that she hopes to become a chef, artist (painter) or fashion designer later in life.

Her mother has pleaded with the authorities or anyone who could assist with a vehicle to transport Bella to and from school.

The mother explained that she would not be able to cope alone with Bella’s need in that regard.