Director General Of JICA Headquarters Visits Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Mr. Manabu Ohara, Director General, Latin America and the Caribbean Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), visited Saint Lucia from the 3rd to 5th July, 2022 in order to review the present situation of on-going programs and to discuss the possibility of future cooperation with the government and people of Saint Lucia.

The Director General and his team visited Soufriere Special Education & Rehabilitation Center where a Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer (JOCV) is currently dispatched, the Choiseul Fishing Port where the new project for its improvement is proposed and the Cul de Sac bridge where new construction is currently on going.

The team also had an on-line meeting with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat and exchanged opinions on future cooperation.

During the team’s courtesy visit to the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ohara updated ministry officials of the resumption of face-to-face training programs for public officials to be held in Japan.

Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, all training programs were offered using the

online teaching modality; however, JICA is happy to invite new participants to Japan in the near future.

JOCV have already returned to Saint Lucia.

Mr. Ohara expressed his commitment to continue collaborations between the government

of Saint Lucia and JICA.

According to JICA Saint Lucia Office, construction of the Cul de Sac Bridge is scheduled to be completed in November 2022 and more JOCVs are expected to be dispatched within this year.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency. Headline photo: Site inspection on the Cul de Sac Bridge

