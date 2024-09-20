Digital Entrepreneur Empowers Saint Lucia’s Young Athletes

On Thursday, students at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy heard what organisers described as an inspiring presentation by local digital entrepreneur and motivational speaker Martinus Mathurin.

The young mentor’s presentation focused on how these budding sportsmen and women could transform their circumstances by elevating their mindsets.

Among the key elements of Mathurin’s speech was the importance of studying successful individuals to emulate them.

Research from Stanford University shows that individuals with a growth mindset are more likely to embrace effort, persist through challenges, and ultimately attain higher levels of academic and athletic success.

“I know that it is something that could really enhance the consciousness of the sportsmen and women at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy,” the speaker noted. “If you’re somebody who wants to be successful, if you’re somebody who wants a lot of success and at a high level, it’s important that we actually study success.”

Mathurin believes that part of his life’s goal is to inspire others to be their best version.

“I feel like I’ve been given the purpose to inspire people. I’ve been given the purpose to uplift, to enlighten others,” Mathurin said.

“I could share what I’ve learned with people, whether it be sportsmen and women or whatever school or whatever facility, whatever business gives me the opportunity to speak to the people, I know that it could definitely take them to a very high level of success.”

Mathurin’s speech was part of a broader effort aimed at the holistic development of young athletes in Saint Lucia.

Facilitators hope his words will guide others toward success both on and off the field of play.