Diddy Gifted Yung Miami A Pearly White Maybach GLS Truck

Yung Miami is riding in fine style as her “Papi” Diddy is once again showing out for the City Girls rapper.

Diddy has been showering Yung Miami with gifts over the past month. The gifts span various love languages, and it seems that the hip-hop mogul is not letting up anytime soon. On Friday, Miami showed off the spanking new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV that was wrapped with a red bow on the hood that she hinted was gifted to her by Diddy.

In the photos, she can be seen sipping champagne while sitting in the car on Rodeo Drive. The new ride reportedly costs around $220,000 upwards, and Miami had shared how grateful she was for the gift.

“Thank you Papi,” Miami wrote in the caption. Although she did not name Diddy, Papi is the name that the Miami rapper has nicknamed Diddy and would often refer to him as.

The Bad Boy Ceo was not shy in sharing his feelings for the rapper as he reposted her photos to his Instagram Story while Miami and JT’s City Girls’ single “Good Love” soundtracked. Last weekend, Diddy also showed out for Miami with a personalized sign that showed his appreciation for her. “Go Shawty Wop,” the sign which is said to be Diddy’s nickname for her.

Diddy was also present to support his beau as he was photographed with Miami, who stunned in her gold ensemble at the Jack Harlow concert in L.A., where they opened for the rapper on his tour.

The rap mogul is taking the term matching energy literally as Miami had months ago held up her own sign that read “Go Papi” while Diddy gave his acceptance speech for BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy had also gifted Miami a custom-made diamond chain that read “Love,” his adopted name. Despite all of the gifts, some fans still feel that the relationship is a façade between the two and have labeled the relationship a PR relationship.

Despite that, however, Miami has hit back at critics and shared her hopes for her relationship with Diddy.

“People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f*ck we got goin’ on,” said the 28-year-old rapper. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

The couple first announced they were dating back in June on the first episode of her ‘Caresha Please’ podcast.