Dezral Captures The 2024 Calypso Monarch Title

The 2024 Calypso Monarch is Dezral from the Fire One Calypso Tent. Dezral delivered two compelling performances of his songs ‘De Biggest Gun’, and ‘A Wish For Fish ‘, securing his place as King.

With 7 former calypso monarchs and other extremely talented acts among the list of contenders for this year’s title, patrons and judges enjoyed outstanding performances from contenders, all contributing to a night of high-quality entertainment.

The results for this year’s Calypso Monarch Competition are as follows:

Rank

Calypsonian

Tent

Points

Winner

Dezral

Fire One

785

1st Runner- Up

TC Brown

Kaiso Pro’s Tent

736

2nd Runner- Up

Menell

South Calypso Tent

734

3rd Runner- Up

Herb Black

TOT/Soca Village

733

Commenting on his win, King Dezral said “Winning the monarch again is surreal. I was confident in not just my performance, but the quality of my songs. It feels good to have songs that can edge out former monarchs and crowd favourites.’ This is Dezral’s second time claiming the Calypso Monarch title.

The other participating calypsonians include 2023 Calypso King: Ti Blacks, Educator, Mica, Solange, Ti Carro, and crowd favourite, Gamtion.

Lucian Carnival will come to a climax this weekend with the Junior Carnival Parade on Sunday, July 14, J’Ouvert on July 15, and the Parade of the Bands through the City of Castries on July 15 and 16, 2024.

To stay informed on updates on Saint Lucia Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee