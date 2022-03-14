Desruisseaux Teenager Reported Missing – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Desruisseaux teenager Haillie Davy has been reported missing by her family.

A family member said individuals last saw the 16-year-old on Sunday at about 4:30 pm in the community.

According to reports, she was wearing grey Corinth Secondary track pants and an off-white spaghetti strap vest.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the nearest police station.

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is also investigating a report that fifteen-year-old Darlene Daniel Piltie of New Dock Road, Vieux Fort, is missing.

Darlene Daniel Piltie

On its official Facebook page, the RSLPF said Piltie was last seen on Friday, March 4.

If seen please contact the Vieux Fort Police Station at 456-3905, 456-3906, and 285-2146 or the nearest police station, the Facebook post said.

Headline photo: Haillie Davy

– Advertisement –