Despite Reduced Cases Health Minister Warns That COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over – St. Lucia Times News

Asserting that many people may believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has warned that it is not, despite reducing cases.

“We see a reduction in the numbers but I continue to be very concerned about COVID-19. As you know, most people are recovering but we continue to have the spread of the COVID-19 virus and what is important is that we obviously would need to find ways of living and working with COVID-19,” Jn Baptiste told reporters on Monday.

He also spoke of the need to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“Many people may think the pandemic is over, but the pandemic is not over. COVID-19 continues to be of serious concern,” Jn Baptiste explained.

He noted that there are aspects of the disease that people need to discuss even more, including the fact that many people who have had the virus are now exhibiting certain ailments and concerns.

The Vieux Fort North MP disclosed that there would be revised protocols in the coming weeks as the country lives with COVID-19.

“You will see protocols that will change the quarantine measures and so on, so definitely there will be some major changes but we have to continue to be careful – be on our guard, get vaccinated and continue to protect ourselves and our families,” Jn Baptiste said.

