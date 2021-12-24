Desir To Criminals: ‘Your Journey Will End’

– Advertisement –

Police Commissioner Milton Desir expressed confidence that the crime situation in Saint Lucia will be brought under control in a Christmas Message to the nation.

“To those committed to a lifestyle of criminality I say: ‘Your journey will end.’ I remain assured that as an organisation and as a people we are resolute. Crime can and will be controlled. In the interim let us safeguard ourselves, adhere to the precautionary measures build stronger community ties that foster an environment of neighbourhood security and become each other’s keeper,” Desir stated.

With Saint Lucia having chalked up a record in the number of homicides so far for the year, the Police Commissioner highlighted the need for better conflict resolution.

“This year’s incomparable homicide rate should serve as an eye-opener to all that not only our responses to situations should be reassessed, but our social interventions and support systems require significant augmenting. To those tempted by acts of criminality I ask that you seek out the existing aid programmes to develop skill sets to be more productive citizens,” Desir stated.

– Advertisement –

In this regard he observed that every crime places this country further away from its development goals.

The Police Commissioner thanked all members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) for their commitment, declaring that 2021 has been a year of unique challenges – from the COVID-19 pandemic to increases in crime.

He said officers had demonstrated incomparable dedication to duty but acknowledged that the RSLPF’s efforts would be futile without public support.

Desir expressed his gratitude and asked the public for their continued support of RSLPF initiatives.

“We each have our part to play. None can succeed without the other’s engagement,” the Police Commissioner noted.

– Advertisement –