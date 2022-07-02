Desir Says He Will Not Tolerate Corruption In The RSLPF – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Police Commissioner Milton Desir has signalled zero tolerance for corruption in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and has warned that officers who assist criminals will get immediate dismissal.

“That is one thing I am not tolerating in the force – it is corruption and I know Commissioners before me would tell me the same thing,” Desir told a news conference this week.

In this regard, he disclosed that an officer received marching orders for corruption in May.

“We have persons saying police are corrupt, but we must have the information to act upon it,” Desir told reporters.

And he warned that once officers give information to a criminal gang, he considers those cops are themselves criminals who do not deserve to be in the RSLPF.

“Assisting criminals you would be dismissed immediately for that,” he stated.

At the same time, the Police Commissioner lauded hardworking officers who were giving their best on the job.

According to Desir, sometimes, off-duty officers must leave their homes, sometimes at midnight to respond to gunfire reports.

However, he observed that crime goes deeper than firing gunshots.

He spoke of the need to continue addressing social problems, including indiscipline, and the need for effective parenting, pointing out that some parents do not give children proper guidance.

In contrast, the Police Commissioner noted that parents who do find their children succumbing to negative influences.

In this regard, he disclosed that criminals are sponsoring school children.

“They lure them into doing whatever they are doing. Why go to school and spend eight hours on a bench when I could get my sneaker, whether it’s your Nike to go to work?” Desir told the news conference.

He explained those issues need addressing for a change to occur in Saint Lucia.

And Desir acknowledged the public outcry over crime in Saint Lucia.

“We are hearing the cry: ‘It is time now for you to act’. But it will not take one day to do it,” he asserted while noting that the RSLPF remains committed.

