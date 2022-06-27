Desir Responds To ‘Reactive Policing’ Criticism – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As the body count continues amid a sharp spike in gun violence in Saint Lucia, Police Commissioner Milton Desir has responded to concerned citizens’ criticism that law enforcement officials engage in ‘reactive policing’.

Declaring that crime is not unique to this country, Desir acknowledged that homicide numbers are high.

And he told reporters on Monday that something needs to be done to bring the numbers down.

He spoke against the backdrop of two fatal shootings in Faux A Chaud, Castries, within hours of each other on Sunday and a recent spate of gun violence in Vieux Fort, prompting police operations in the Southern town.

– Advertisement –

“I would not say that we are reactive,” Desir stated.

“We have persons who work proactively. We have persons gathering evidence. When we get evidence, we go out there, and you must understand that the police do not have excess police officers. We just have police officers that I would have them come together from different stations just to have that operation for the time. But we cannot sustain it,” he explained.

According to Desir, that’s because of insufficient manpower.

The Police Commissioner explained that in fighting crime, the police would do whatever they can within the law and the means at their disposal while considering citizens’ rights.

But he explained that investigators must get evidence from eyewitnesses or forensics.

“I believe that crime is something for everybody and the persons who are committing crime, they did not just decide to commit crime yesterday. They were brought up into crime, so this is a social issue. I think we have to address it from all angles,” Desir asserted.

“Most of these individuals are unemployed, and I don’t think there’s a way the police can employ those persons. So they must get employment. They must get diversion activities,” he explained.

According to Desir, because they are idle, they commit a crime.

Headline photo: Milton Desir stock image

– Advertisement –