Desir Denies NCOPT ‘Selective Policing’ Accusation – St. Lucia Times News

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has denied the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) accusation that officers are engaged in ‘selective policing’ by targetting minibus drivers for COVID-19 protocol violations while failing to act on matters of piracy and crimes against bus operators.

The NCOPT accusations came after the council said police recently issued some 20 tickets in about four days to bus operators.

The Police Commissioner revealed that he had a meeting with NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand, who made a complaint.

“What I understood and what he explained to me is that those persons are actually operating outside of the protocols,” Desir stated.

In this regard, Desir said the police would enforce the law.

“We are not targetting any particular group or class of persons,” the Police Commissioner told reporters.

He warned that police officers would challenge individuals who violate the confinement and bus passenger loads protocols and issue a ticket to the transgressors.

Desir disclosed that officers are issuing tickets and warning violators as well.

And he explained that sometimes when the police issue someone with a ticket, it’s after that individual has received several warnings.

“Persons who do not want the police to target them, you act within the protocols,” Desir declared.

He indicated that in the case of the bus operators who received tickets, they carried more than the maximum of ten passengers.

“Persons were carrying full loads. Therefore, we could not allow persons to do as they please – they have to act within the law,” Desir stressed.

Headline photo: Stock image

