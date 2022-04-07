Desir Attends High-Level Caribbean Security Conference In Barbados – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s Police Commissioner Milton Desir is attending the Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Barbados – CANSEC 22.

.

The annual event, sponsored by the U.S. Southern Command, encourages defence and security leaders to strengthen cooperation, discuss regional issues and examine challenges.

The conference also allows participants to share experiences and improve cooperation.

Among the topics before this year’s gathering are counter-illicit flows operations, coordination for Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief, and the need for protecting the Blue Economy.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson, who addressed the gathering, remarked that while the session was taking place in a zone of peace in the Caribbean, attendees were also meeting against the backdrop of war.

In this regard, he commended Caribbean partners for condemning the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“We must stand together against war and for peace,” Erikson declared.

He said the prosperity and security of the United States are linked to the growth, prosperity, and security of the Caribbean.

“We seek to remain the trusted defence and security partner of Caribbean nations,” Eriskon observed.

He added that the US focus includes climate change, COVID-19 pandemic response, disaster resilience and counter-narcotics trafficking.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was among those who also addressed the gathering opened on Monday and concludes on Thursday, April 7.

Mottley underscored the importance of working together as a region to withstand the climate crisis, the use of illegal weapons, and the consequences of war, among other ills.

Headline photo: Police Commissioner Milton Desir (Stock image)