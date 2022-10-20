Descartes-Pelius Emphasises Teamwork In Crime-Fighting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Acting Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius underscored the value of teamwork in crime-fighting during the first press conference since her appointment.

She spoke of the need for teamwork with her executive and support for the rank and file of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force while highlighting the need for collaboration with other agencies to make crime-fighting a success.

The Acting Police Commissioner declared that fighting crime is not the sole responsibility of the police.

In this regard, she looked forward to working with all agencies to make crime-fighting easier and transform Saint Lucia into a better place for all.

– Advertisement –

“I have the full cooperation of my executive and I feel I have the cooperation of the rank and file of the organisation,” Descartes–Pelius stated.

However, she disclosed that resources might pose a challenge in fighting crime.

At the same time, Descartes-Pelius observed that gun violence is a serious issue.

“We have all our crime-fighting strategies to deal with this issue. We are hoping that with other stakeholders we can make this challenge easier. The force will get the relevant training required to empower our officers – the men and women of the organisation to effectively deal with this phenomenon,” the Acting Police Commissioner told Wednesday’s news conference.

– Advertisement –