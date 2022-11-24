Deputy Prime Minister assures of pothole relief soon Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Motorists can soon breathe a sigh of relief, as Government assures that more of Barbados’ pothole-riddled roads will be fixed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transportation, Works and Water Resources, Santia Bradshaw announced that Government will be increasing the teams assigned to patch potholes islandwide.

Workers from the National Cleanup Programme, formerly the Ash Workers Programme, will be integrated into the initiative to bolster the complement.

Bradshaw was speaking at St Michael Speaks town hall meeting at Springer Memorial Secondary School on Wednesday, November 23, when she indicated that work will commence once the weather improves.

“Sometimes the teams have been setting out to be able to do with the potholes, but then the rain it comes down either before or after and completely interferes with the progress of the works. I just want to say to the public that we are mindful of the challenges. These issues have been going on for some time, but as soon as we get some dry weather, I give you the assurance that we’re increasing the number of teams that can actually do the pothole patching,” she remarked.

“We are utilising some of the workers from the Ash Worker Program, which then became the National Cleanup Programme, to help to integrate them into doing a number of these duties as well to assist the country, so I just want to give you that assurance that we are on the ball.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Works and the Barbados Water Authority had discussions to address road reinstatement in Barbados. Therefore, going forward after after conducting a repair, the team will assess the entire road.

“We had a joint meeting to be able to deal not only with the potholes, but to look at road reinstatement generally, because a lot of people were complaining that the road gets dug up and then you know months later, years later, nobody has come back to be able to fix it.

“So we’ve agreed in principle that there are some aspects that the MTW will obviously deal with in terms of reinstatement. That means as well that if we see potholes along the same road, that we’re not just going in to fix the areas where BWA was in to repair but it means that the team has to obviously look at the entire road and to be able to address the concerns of the residents in those areas,” she explained.

