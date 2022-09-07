Department Of Infrastructure Responds To Public Concern Over Marchand Road Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport has noted concern expressed by some members of the public over the Marchand Main Road Rehabilitation project currently underway.

We would like to assure the public that what is currently seen is NOT the final surface. However, the periods of inclement weather over the past two weeks have delayed the commencement of the second phase.

So far, the contractor has identified and corrected the soft spots on the roadway, and the current layer of asphalt is the surface layer, meant to level out the road before the final layer is applied. This surface layer also serves the purpose of controlling dust and improve the rideability of the roadway.

The next phase, expected to commence in the coming days, will involve the application of the final layer of asphalt called the ‘wearing course’ and drain repairs along the Marchand Main Road, along with the installation of the necessary, signs, speed calming devices and road markings.

– Advertisement –

Motorists and pedestrians are urged in the interim to exercise caution when traversing the Marchand Main Road, and to adhere to Saint Lucia’s Traffic Laws.

The Department of Infrastructure regrets any inconveniences that have been caused to the public so far as a result of the roadworks and will advise on the commencement of the next phase.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure. Headline photo courtesy Unsplash.com.

– Advertisement –