Dennery Residents and Participants of Faces of Development Summer Camp benefit from Free Health Screening

The Faces of Development Summer Camp has celebrated its fourth consecutive year with an impactful two-week programme. A key highlight was the community health fair, organised in partnership with the Dennery Hospital and held at the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School. The event brought together health professionals to provide vital services, education, and resources for children, families and Dennery residents. The health fair offered free screenings, wellness checks, nutritional guidance, and interactive educational booths covering critical topics, such as food security, hygiene, and disease prevention. Yolanda Alcindor, principal nursing officer at Dennery Hospital, highlighted the diverse services available at the