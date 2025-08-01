Auguste leads Saint Lucia to Windwards Super 50 title GPO Employee Among Two Arrested in Major Drug Bust Carnival Sevens Rugby Hailed after Guyana Police win at Gros Islet Teen’s vegan journey blossoms into go-to plant-based kitchen Saint Lucia lose to USVI in Davis Cup Seven Finalists Set to Compete in Miss District High Pageant
Local News

Dennery Residents and Participants of Faces of Development Summer Camp benefit from Free Health Screening

14 August 2025
The Faces of Development Summer Camp has celebrated its fourth consecutive year with an impactful two-week programme.  A key highlight was the community health fair, organised in partnership with the Dennery Hospital and held at the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School. The event brought together health professionals to provide vital services, education, and resources for children, families and Dennery residents. The health fair offered free screenings, wellness checks, nutritional guidance, and interactive educational booths covering critical topics, such as food security, hygiene, and disease prevention. Yolanda Alcindor, principal nursing officer at Dennery Hospital, highlighted the diverse services available at the

