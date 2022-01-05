Dennery Resident Wins $2M Super Jackpot – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Forty-Nine-year-old Marylin Theodore of Despinoze Dennery, a former lottery agent, gained Millionaire status on Tuesday December 28th, after wining the Super

Jackpot of $2 000, 000.

Ms. Theodore is an avid lottery player who over the years remained steadfast in her belief that one day her prayers would be answered.

According to the winner, she was praying like she usually does at lunch time when the draw started and at 1.32pm she heard the numbers, her first words were “Thank you Lord”.

The winning ticket which consisted of selected and quick pick numbers, was purchased from Paradise Inn situated at Aux-Lyon, Dennery.

Winner celebrates with family

– Advertisement –

Ms. Theodore was presented with her prize live’ on Wednesday 5th January at the SNL production studio with broadcast on SNL’s social media platforms and on CHOICE TV.

The historical jackpot of $2,000,000 drove scores of players and non-players to the lottery terminals, not just in St. Lucia but also in the associated Islands. The Super 6 game is played within the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St Lucia, and Grenada, and drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The current Jackpot $200,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.playstlucialotto.com or at any lottery agent island wide.

Headline photo: Winner celebrates with family

– Advertisement –