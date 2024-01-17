Dennery Into Island Premier Cup Finals – St. Lucia Times

Dennery booked their place in the finals of the SLFA Inc. Island Premier Cup with a hard fought 2 – 1 victory over an inspired Desruisseaux team at the Dennery Playing Field on Tuesday 16th January.

Following a goalless first half Stevie Henry opened the scoring for Desruisseaux in the 47thmin. From then on it was a ding dong battle as both teams sought the upper hand.

However, in the 76th min, Elius Serieux equalised.

As the contest heated up Jamie Prospere sealed the initiative for Dennery in the 80th min, to give them the hard fought victory.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gros Islet were booted out of the competition going down to La Clery 3 – 2 in a hard fought encounter.

Uhann De Gazon opened the scoring for La Clery in the 45th min as the half ended 1 – 0.On the resumption, La Clery quickly got into their stride as Mervin St. Romain made it 2 – 0 in the 49th min.

Three minutes later Rickelme Lionel reduced the deficit. Despite the pendulum swinging back and forth, Sebastien Ribot equalised for Gros Islet in the 81st min.

Not be undone Malik St. Prix secured the winner in the 85th min to send his team La Clery into the finals.

It must be noted that both teams ended the game with 10 men as Devone St. Prix of La Clery picked up two yellow cards in the 18th and 71st min, and likewise Lawshawn Louisien of Gros Islet in the 6th and 71st min respectively.

Meanwhile, the SLFA will be kicking-off its President’s Cup, on Tuesday January 23rd, 2024.

Matches will be played on Tuesdays & Thursdays, at the Dennery Playing Field, at 6pm & 8pm respectively.

For this edition some seven(7) clubs which met the necessary requirements, have beenscheduled to do battle for the top two(2) spots and to be promoted to the SLFA second division.

The participating clubs are:

Valley Soccer – Castries FLRadics United – La Clery FLShamballa Shiloh – VF South FLChallengers FC – Soufriere FLGarrand FC – Babonneau FLCT Foundation – Roseau Valley FLFlames United – Marchand FL

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association