Dennery Homicides – Police ‘Working Diligently’ Towards ‘Speedy Resolution’ – St. Lucia Times

The Superintendent responsible for the Northern Division, Stephen Victorin, has disclosed that officers are working diligently to solve recent homicides in Dennery.

On Sunday, two teenage females and a twenty-two-year-old man succumbed after a drive-by shooting in the community.

Police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Quemese Annibaffa and 18-year-old Twinkle Dolor of Dennery, and 22-year-old Penlly Fones of La Ressouce, Vieux Fort.

“Police are working diligently to bring this matter to a speedy resolution,” Superintendent Victorin told reporters.

Victorin disclosed that officers were responsible for ensuring the safety of the Dennery Carnival, which occurred without incident.

The senior police officer recalled that the music stopped promptly at 6:00 pm, according to the permit for the activity.

“The police exercised caution and ensured they were on the ground to ensure the crowd dispersed properly,” Victorin stated.

However, he said at about 8:00 pm, the police received a call about a shooting on Victoria Street and found one male and two females who had sustained injuries on the road.

Victorin told reporters that emergency responders transported the victims to the Dennery Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced them dead.

He said there was no party where the shooting incident occurred.

“The crowd was about to depart. The police ensured they remained present until the place was safe. This incident happened in an isolated area,” Victorin told reporters.

