Denise Joyce Auguste Featured In Book On Women Pioneers – St. Lucia Times News

On March 4, 2022, the Permanent Observer Mission of Spain to the Organization of Americas States (OAS) in collaboration with the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM) launched a book called ‘Ancetras, Women Who Fought for their Rights and Changed the World’ at the Art Museum of the Americas.

Ms. Denise Joyce Auguste is featured in this publication for her contribution to sports, music and cultural development in Saint Lucia.

This joint project aims to promote gender equality, giving recognition to those women who are pioneers in the path towards equality in the hemisphere and Spain.

The women featured in the book are pioneers in the fields of civil and political rights, defence of human rights and promotion of peace; economic, social and environmental rights; culture and sports; STEM, innovation and digital world.

Charge d’Affaires /Interim Representative Shirnaya Stephen was one of six Heads of Mission who presented their respective Ancestra.

Ms. Stephen lauded the legacy of Ms. Auguste, particularly her work in documenting folk music and her accolades, including being awarded the title of one of the Outstanding Women of the Twentieth Century presented by the Organization of American States in 2000, as well as the Order of the British Empire in 2017.

The publication can be accessed here.

Source: Embassy Of Saint Lucia To The United States Of America

