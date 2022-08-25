Delay In Shipment Of “Can Do!” Primary Language Arts Workbooks – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to apologise to all its stakeholders for the delay in the arrival of the shipment of Can do! Primary Language Arts Student Books and Workbooks on island.

The delay is due to a temporary shutdown of IT systems and offices of publisher Macmillan Education, as a result of a cyberattack.

While the Ministry’s order was made many months in advance of the attack, the company is experiencing difficulty in fulfilling the backlog of orders.

The company has since given the Ministry an estimated delivery date of August 31, 2022. The Ministry, once again, apologises for the delay and thanks its partners and the general public for their continued patience and understanding.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education

