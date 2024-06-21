Defensive Riding, Demerits Proposed For Saint Lucia Bikers

A road incident on Wednesday in which a biker collided with two girls on the John Compton Highway, resulting in injuries to all three, has prompted a call for motorcyclists to receive defensive riding courses and demerits for certain offences.

The call came from Terroll Compton, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Motor Sports Association and past President of the Moto X Club.

Compton, a motorcyclist with a riding experience spanning over three decades, voiced his concern over the biker’s actions leading up to Wednesday’s collision.

Moments earlier, the biker had performed a ‘wheelie’ on the highway, a move that Compton found deeply troubling.

A CCTV recording captured the maneuver. As the rider went off camera, there was a loud crash, after which individuals rushed to investigate.

Compton told St. Lucia Times that motorcyclists should undergo mandatory defensive riding training when receiving their licence for the first time.

He also proposed demerits for certain offences.

A certain number of demerits would lead to a licence suspension.

“So you lose points for ‘X’ or ‘Y’ reason, because doing a wheelie on the road is considered reckless,” the Saint Lucia Motor Sports Association Chairman declared.