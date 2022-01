– Advertisement –

Police say they do not suspect foul play in the discovery Monday of the decomposing body of a man in a house at Pavee, Castries.

According to information, police responding to a report found the body about 1:30 pm.

Investigators said the deceased, believed to be in his forties, had a history of illness.

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –

Headline photo from social media.

– Advertisement –