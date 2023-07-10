Deceased Stabbing Victim’s Mother Recalls Constant Harassment Of Her Son – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Lona Louison, the mother of the fatal stabbing victim Scott Chester Louison, has lamented people’s reluctance to get involved when conflicts between others occur, noting that her son became the subject of constant harassment while seeking to earn a living.

“It could be your son. You never know. You could separate a fight. You could prevent a death. At least call,” Lona stated.

She told reporters that since he was unemployed, her son Scott tried to make money by selling various items, including pieces of sugar cane, breadfruit, and icicles.

But Lona recalled that her son’s activity incurred the displeasure of other young men who also had their items near the Morne du Don school.

“There’s a shanty by the Morne du Don School there. So he always used to tell me since he not working at the moment, he would try and see what he can do to help himself because I myself used to be selling on the streets,” she said.

“So the guys now have their stuff underneath the shanty there. So when he used to go there there was always a competition – they getting on with him. They would tell him, ‘Move from there. Get out from there’. You know, they would feel jealous their stuff not selling,” the mother explained.

“They used to run him down,” Lona recalled.

She said when she learned that one particular individual was making trouble for her son, she advised Scott to sell his items elsewhere or try to get a job.

“He tell me, ‘Mommy, I’ll take heart,’” the mother recalled.

But she said the harassment continued.

And on Sunday morning, Lona learned that her son had been stabbed.

She told reporters when she reached the scene near the Morne du Don School Scott was on the ground, and an ambulance was also there, along with a crowd of onlookers.

“I wish they would find the person that kill him for no reason and arrest them – do something about it. And you know what I wish again? When those things happening, people don’t want to separate. They don’t want to stop the fight. They don’t want to say nothing and people just dying like that,” Lona lamented.

“Try and prevent a death,” she urged. “At least call. Make a phone call. No, they just stand up there and they not getting involved. That’s not good enough,” the distraught mother declared.

Lona said her son did not live to see his 21st birthday next month.

Police received a report on Sunday morning that Scott’s body was found near the Morne du Don School.

One man is assisting investigators with their probe into the homicide.

