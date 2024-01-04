Deceased On Plane That Crashed Flying From Bequia To Saint Lucia Identified – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines police have identified the individuals who died when a small plane flying from Bequia to Saint Lucia crashed after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Vincentian police release, pilot and owner of the plane Robert Sachs of Bequia and three passengers, Americans Christian Klepser, 51, and his two daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, all perished.

The police release said the single-engine aircraft, Registration Number N4023B, crashed into the sea, one nautical mile West of Petit Nevis, sometime after midday.

“The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination,” the police disclosed.

Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.

Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the incident scene in their boats to render assistance.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard also went to the area.

The bodies of the pilot and the three aircraft passengers were recovered, and the police said post-mortem examinations would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

