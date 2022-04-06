Deceased In Fatal Police Shooting Identified – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has identified the deceased in Tuesday’s fatal police shooting as Terry Emmanuel, alias ‘Five Bag’ of La Croix Maingot.

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries said they received a call for assistance about 6:42 pm.

On arrival at Barre St Joseph, they found the body of a 28-year-old man at the roadside.

The responders said the man exhibited no vital signs, and when they transported him to the OKEU Hospital, medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Details surrounding the police shooting are sketchy.

But officials told St Lucia Times that the deceased is believed to have been involved in a robbery attempt in the Goodlands area earlier.

There are no further details at this time.

