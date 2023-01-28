Deadly end to fight between men in West Kingston: 20-y-o charged Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Kingston Western police have charged 20-year-old Daniel Dothlyn otherwise called ‘Kevon’ of Elgin Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 with the murder of man on Greenwich Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 on Sunday, January 22.

Dead is 31-year-old Richardo Robinson otherwise called ‘Slap Way’ or ‘Travis’of Victoria Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 12:45 pm, Dothlyn and Robinson had an argument resulting in a fight, during which Robinson use a stone to hit Dothlyn. Dothlyn then used a scissor to stab Robinson. The Police were alerted and both men were assisted to thethe hospital where Robinson was pronounced dead and Dothlyn was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Dothlyn was arrested. He was subsequently charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Police said the court date for the accused man is been finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com