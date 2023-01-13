de Caires Concerned Over Reports Of Police Seizures Of ‘Personal Amounts’ Of Cannabis – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Cannabis Movement Chairman Andre ‘Pancho’de Caires has expressed concern over reports that certain members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) are seizing what he described as ‘personal amounts’ of cannabis – less than one ounce or 28 grammes.

In a statement on Thursday, de Caires said when challenged, the officers have claimed no knowledge of the amended law.

“We would like to bring it to the attention of the entire staff of the RSLPF that in the edition of the Gazette dated 21st of September, 2021, the amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act which decriminalises 28 grammes or one ounce of cannabis is contained within,” he stated.

According to the former Cannabis Movement Chairman, it appeared that the particular edition of the Gazette had not been circulated and scrutinised by the police rank and file.

And as a result, de Caires observed that officers continue to conduct their operations in breach of the new amendment.

“We encourage all members of the RSLPF to obtain a copy of that edition of the Gazette and familiarise themselves with the new amendment to avoid any unnecessary future confrontations with law-abiding citizens,” de Caires stated.

