Davido Reacts To His First Grammy Nomination, Burna Boy Gets 4 Nods

Afrobeats artiste Davido is celebrating three (3) nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, his first time being nominated for the prestigious award. Burna Boy is also celebrating his four Grammy nods.

The artiste received nominations in the categories of Best Global Music Performance for his track “Feel,” Best African Performance” for his mega-hit “Unavailable,” and Best Global Album for his track “Timeless.”

On Instagram, the father of three shared several ecstatic messages to celebrate the nominations, which he described as long in coming.

“Delay is not denial [trophy emojis] thank you,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Jesus,” the Afrobeats star added on Instagram.

This is the first time Davido has been noticed by Grammy nominations committees since his career started in 2014, and perhaps at a moment when his career has taken off in the United States and Europe. The artist also shared several celebratory tweets, including those of fans who wholeheartedly celebrated his nominations.

“There’s no mistake. It’s hard work, dedication and consistency. Think before tweeting,” one tweet read.

Davido’s songs are all certified gold, and his most recent track, “Unavailable,” was remixed this week featuring Jamaican superstar Sean Paul and Ding Dong. The

In the meantime, Davido is joined by Burna Boy, who received four (4) nominations for the upcoming Grammy awards. The African Giant was nominated for Best Melodic Rap for the track “Sitting On Top of the World,” featuring 21 Savage, Best Global Music Album for “I Told Them,” and Best Global Music Performance for “Alone.”

He was also nominated in the Grammy’s newly created Best African Music Performance category for his song “City Boys.”

Several first-timers are also mentioned in the category, Asake and Olamide for their track ‘Amapiano,’ Ayra Starr for “Rush,” and Tyla’s “Water.”

Afrobeats genre has been having an impressive run in the global music space with massive growth worldwide over the past few years. All major charts and award shows have taken notice and move to add an Afrobeats segment to their roster.