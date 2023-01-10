Date set for start of summation in One Don-Clansman gang trial Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The long-awaited summation of the trial of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang in the Home Circuit Court is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 23.

The date was confirmed in a statement from the Court Administration Division (CAD) on Tuesday.

“The summation was previously scheduled for the Michealmas Term of the court, however, that date was amended to allow additional time to review the volume of evidence (that was) presented in the case,” stated the CAD.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes is presiding over the trial which began on September 20, 2021.

A previous statement late last year said the summation would begin during the first two weeks of the Hilary Term of the court, which began on Monday.

The defence wrapped up its final arguments in the case in September of last year.

A total of 27 defendants remain on trial, with the only accused who was on bail, Andre ‘Bolo’ Smith, having been shot and killed on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Initially, 33 defendants were on trial, but five others were freed due to insufficient evidence against them, while Smith was later killed.

The remaining accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.

