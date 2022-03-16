Darlene Found – Mother Ecstatic – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Missing teenager Darlene Daniel Piltie has been found, her mother Neshia Baptiste has disclosed.

“Feel relieved. I am happy. I feel ecstatic. I feel like jumping,” the mother told St Lucia Times.

She disclosed that the youngster walked into the Micoud Secondary school to see the School Counsellor.

“They called me about 2:30 pm but I am not sure what time that happened,” she stated on the way to reunite with the fifteen-year-old.

“We just want to see her. We’re just happy,” she stated.

While admitting that there are a number of questions to which she would like answers, the mother declared that for now, the most important thing is that Darlene has been found.

In a March 7 post on its official Facebook page, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF)announced that Darlene had been reported missing.

According to the RSLPF, individuals last saw the fifteen-year-old resident of New Dock Road, Vieux Fort, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Desruisseaux teenager Haillie Davy is also missing.

A family member said individuals last saw the 16-year-old on Sunday at about 4:30 pm in the community.

Haillie was wearing grey Corinth Secondary track pants and an off-white spaghetti strap vest at the time.

