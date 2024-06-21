Daren Sammy Upbeat Despite West Indies Loss To England

Daren Sammy, undeterred by the West Indies’ eight-wicket loss to England in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, remains resolute and optimistic.

In an ESPN interview, Sammy declared that the West Indies should put their loss “in the garbage”.

Sammy, the former West Indies captain, firmly believes in the team’s ability to secure an unprecedented third men’s T20 World Cup, even after the recent loss.

West Indies are bottom of the nascent points table in Group 2 of the Super Eight.

They will almost certainly require wins against both USA and South Africa to qualify for next week’s semi-finals.

After going through the group stages unbeaten, including a record-setting victory, the regional side turned in a lacklustre all-round performance to concede their first series loss to England.

“It’s part of the game,” Sammy told ESPN.

“This loss will not dampen our spirits. We still believe we’ve got a team that could win this World Cup, and that’s what I’ll tell the guys inside when I speak to them: park this game, put it in the garbage,” he declared.

On Friday, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host a morning matchup. England will remain on the island to face South Africa from 10:30 a.m.

The West Indies hope to get their campaign back on track at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where they will face the USA.