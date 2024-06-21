Daren Sammy Upbeat Despite West Indies Loss To England

Daren Sammy, undeterred by the West Indies’ eight-wicket loss to England in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, remains resolute and optimistic.
In an ESPN interview, Sammy declared that the West Indies should put their loss “in the garbage”.
Sammy, the former West Indies captain, firmly believes in the team’s ability to secure an unprecedented third men’s T20 World Cup, even after the recent loss.
West Indies are bottom of the nascent points table in Group 2 of the Super Eight.
They will almost certainly require wins against both USA and South Africa to qualify for next week’s semi-finals.
After going through the group stages unbeaten, including a record-setting victory, the regional side turned in a lacklustre all-round performance to concede their first series loss to England.
“It’s part of the game,” Sammy told ESPN.
“This loss will not dampen our spirits. We still believe we’ve got a team that could win this World Cup, and that’s what I’ll tell the guys inside when I speak to them: park this game, put it in the garbage,” he declared.
On Friday, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host a morning matchup. England will remain on the island to face South Africa from 10:30 a.m.
The West Indies hope to get their campaign back on track at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where they will face the USA.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.