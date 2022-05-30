Daren Sammy Receives Prestigious Pakistan Award – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has received a prestigious award from the Government of Pakistan for services to that country.

Sammy accepted the award – Sitara-I-Pakistan and expressed his gratitude on social media, declaring that it was an honour.

Sitara-I-Pakistan is the third-highest civil award conferred by Pakistan.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” he wrote.

SportsMax reported that the Pakistan government was recognising the Saint Lucian all-rounder for his role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

The award citation said that when most foreign players backed off from playing cricket in Pakistan for security reasons, Sammy helped to restore the international game against all odds.

“He has been a true ambassador and flag-bearer ever since,” according to the citation.

Sammy led the West Indies to two T20 World titles (2012 and 2016).

In addition, he featured in the Peshawar Zalmi franchise during his playing career.

And during the tournament’s second edition, Sammy was appointed as the franchise leader after Shahid Afridi stepped down from the leadership role.

Sammy guided the Pakistan franchise to title success in 2017

In March 2020, Sammy received Pakistan’s highest civilian medal, Nishan-e-Pakistan, for his part in helping bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

He also received honorary Pakistani citizenship from the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi.

