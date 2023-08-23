Daren Sammy Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Raises EC $62,000.00 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) held its second annual Fairways Golf Tournament at Cabot St. Lucia on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The tournament was presented in collaboration with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and hosted by Cabot Saint Lucia.

The Tournament was a success with 64 golfers participating.

Present were the likes of Former West Indies Cricket Captain, Jason Holder, Former Prime Minister of St. Lucia Honourable Allen Chastanet, Pete Russel CPL’s CEO, Former West Indies Cricket Captain and commentator, Darren Ganga, West Indies cricketer Alzari Joseph, St. Lucia Kings Cricketer, Chris Bosch and Commentator Alex Jordan.

A few of the Foundation’s Scholarship Recipients for 2023 and their parents were also present and got to witness the day’s play. Some of the recipients got to meet the President, Daren Sammy for the first time.

Below is the Point System for the Combined Stableford 2 Man Teams Category:

Bogie – 1 point Par – 2 points

Birdie – 3 points Eagle – 4 points

It was an exciting tournament and the winners for each category were as follows:

Closest to the Pin

Female: Joan Paul

Male: Nick Devaux

Longest Drive

Winner: Daren Sammy

Combined Stableford Team

1st Place Winners: Romanus Inglis and Marissa Grounwald 59 points

2nd Place Winners: Nick Deveaux and Micheal Green 56 points

3rd Place Winners: Corbin Bosch and Peter Hatzoglou 54 points

Individual Gross

1st Place Winner: Corbin Bosch 75 (+4)

2nd Place Winner: Romanus Inglis 79 (+8)

3rd Place Winner: Nick Deveaux 80 (+9)

The tournament would not have been a success without our sponsors:

Partner Sponsor – Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Silver Sponsor – Republic Bank (EC) Ltd.

Bronze Sponsors – St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)

Omega XL

Coco Palm Resort

Cabot Saint Lucia

Other notable sponsors: Angostura Chill

Heineken Blue Waters

Prize Sponsors:

Coco Palm Hotel

Hotel Chocolat

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa

Duty Free Shoppers

JT’ Healing

Massage Envy

Buzz Restaurant

Mmotors

Daren Sammy 88

We would also like to thank Habib Chreiki and The Embassy of Taiwan Republic of China for their donations.

The Daren Sammy Foundation raised approximately EC $62,000.00 at this charity golf tournament and wishes to thank its sponsors and patrons for their support.

SOURCE: Daren Sammy Foundation

