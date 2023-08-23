Daren Sammy Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Raises EC $62,000.00 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) held its second annual Fairways Golf Tournament at Cabot St. Lucia on Friday, August 18, 2023.
The tournament was presented in collaboration with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and hosted by Cabot Saint Lucia.
The Tournament was a success with 64 golfers participating.
Present were the likes of Former West Indies Cricket Captain, Jason Holder, Former Prime Minister of St. Lucia Honourable Allen Chastanet, Pete Russel CPL’s CEO, Former West Indies Cricket Captain and commentator, Darren Ganga, West Indies cricketer Alzari Joseph, St. Lucia Kings Cricketer, Chris Bosch and Commentator Alex Jordan.
A few of the Foundation’s Scholarship Recipients for 2023 and their parents were also present and got to witness the day’s play. Some of the recipients got to meet the President, Daren Sammy for the first time.
Below is the Point System for the Combined Stableford 2 Man Teams Category:
Bogie – 1 point Par – 2 points
Birdie – 3 points Eagle – 4 points
It was an exciting tournament and the winners for each category were as follows:
Closest to the Pin
Female: Joan Paul
Male: Nick Devaux
Longest Drive
Winner: Daren Sammy
Combined Stableford Team
1st Place Winners: Romanus Inglis and Marissa Grounwald 59 points
2nd Place Winners: Nick Deveaux and Micheal Green 56 points
3rd Place Winners: Corbin Bosch and Peter Hatzoglou 54 points
Individual Gross
1st Place Winner: Corbin Bosch 75 (+4)
2nd Place Winner: Romanus Inglis 79 (+8)
3rd Place Winner: Nick Deveaux 80 (+9)
The tournament would not have been a success without our sponsors:
Partner Sponsor – Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Silver Sponsor – Republic Bank (EC) Ltd.
Bronze Sponsors – St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)
Omega XL
Coco Palm Resort
Cabot Saint Lucia
Other notable sponsors: Angostura Chill
Heineken Blue Waters
Prize Sponsors:
Coco Palm Hotel
Hotel Chocolat
Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa
Duty Free Shoppers
JT’ Healing
Massage Envy
Buzz Restaurant
Mmotors
Daren Sammy 88
We would also like to thank Habib Chreiki and The Embassy of Taiwan Republic of China for their donations.
The Daren Sammy Foundation raised approximately EC $62,000.00 at this charity golf tournament and wishes to thank its sponsors and patrons for their support.
SOURCE: Daren Sammy Foundation
