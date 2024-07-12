Danny Edward Welcomes New Disciplinary Committee

By Keira St. Rose
Danny Edward, President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association, has expressed his support for a new disciplinary committee to deal with errant minibus operators.
Earlier this week, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, disclosed that the new committee should be in place in the next two months.
The Government-approved body will include a member of the public, representatives from the Ministry of Transport, and the National Council on Public Transportation.
According to Danny Edward, it’s about time.
He told St. Lucia Times that although associations already have their own disciplinary mechanisms, a government-approved body is still necessary to address critical matters outside the associations’ jurisdiction.
These include the suspension and revocation of permits, which solely rest with the Ministry of Transport.
“We have advocated for a government disciplinary committee for many years. Though our disciplinary committee handles certain issues, we are still limited to what we can and can’t do,” the President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association observed.
Acknowledging the complementary roles of association and government oversight, Edward emphasized the need for a dual approach to maintain standards and accountability among minibus drivers.
He said he welcomes the future establishment of the new disciplinary committee to address minibus driver delinquency across the country.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.