Danny Edward Welcomes New Disciplinary Committee

By Keira St. Rose

Danny Edward, President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association, has expressed his support for a new disciplinary committee to deal with errant minibus operators.

Earlier this week, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, disclosed that the new committee should be in place in the next two months.

The Government-approved body will include a member of the public, representatives from the Ministry of Transport, and the National Council on Public Transportation.

According to Danny Edward, it’s about time.

He told St. Lucia Times that although associations already have their own disciplinary mechanisms, a government-approved body is still necessary to address critical matters outside the associations’ jurisdiction.

These include the suspension and revocation of permits, which solely rest with the Ministry of Transport.

“We have advocated for a government disciplinary committee for many years. Though our disciplinary committee handles certain issues, we are still limited to what we can and can’t do,” the President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association observed.

Acknowledging the complementary roles of association and government oversight, Edward emphasized the need for a dual approach to maintain standards and accountability among minibus drivers.

He said he welcomes the future establishment of the new disciplinary committee to address minibus driver delinquency across the country.