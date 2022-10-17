‘Danny Boy’ Shot Multiple Times In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
‘Danny Boy’ Shot Multiple Times In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a shooting incident at Industrial Estate, Vieux Fort in which a man identified by residents as ‘Danny Boy’ sustained multiple gunshot injuries on Monday.

The Vieux Fort fire station responded after receiving a call for assistance at 2:57 pm.

Emergency responders said they found a male patient in the company of police officers, assessed him and applied emergency bleeding control before transporting him to St Jude Hospital.

See also

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –