‘Danny Boy’ Shot Multiple Times In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a shooting incident at Industrial Estate, Vieux Fort in which a man identified by residents as ‘Danny Boy’ sustained multiple gunshot injuries on Monday.

The Vieux Fort fire station responded after receiving a call for assistance at 2:57 pm.

Emergency responders said they found a male patient in the company of police officers, assessed him and applied emergency bleeding control before transporting him to St Jude Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –