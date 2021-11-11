‘Dangerous Fugitive’ Wanted In Saint Lucia Appears Before Jamaica Court

A Jamaica court has remanded in custody a man who escaped from Saint Lucia while facing a murder trial.

When he escaped from the Babonneau police station in October last year, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said Orville Pernelle was a ‘dangerous fugitive.’

According to the RSLPF, the Jamaican national was in a cell with four other prisoners and escaped after sawing the bars. But Jamaica police recaptured him in Buff Bay, Portland, in July this year.

According to Jamaica’s Star Newspaper, Pernelle appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday. The publication said he is due to return to court on December 6.

Law enforcement officials in Saint Lucia have confirmed that their counterparts in Jamaica had contacted them, and this country is awaiting Pernelle’s eventual extradition.

