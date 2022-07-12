Dancehall Producer Shab Don Returns To Court Today On Bribery Charges

Prominent dancehall producer Shab Don will appear in court today (July 12) for a hearing on the $2 million bribery charges.

Born Linval Thompson Jr., Shab Don is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court as his bribery case continues. According to news reports, he is also planning to make an application for bail when he appears in court to answer to murder charges later this month.

The producer is to appear at the St James Parish Court on July 26 on three counts of murder charges. He is accused of being the mastermind behind the murders of three people in Rose Heights, St. James, last month.

The producer was previously on bail for the bribery charges, but following his arrest for the triple murder, he was remanded in custody on June 22.

Shab Don is facing charges for the murders of 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ or ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin; and 26-year-old Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid. The three victims were shot and killed while at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25, but police arrested Shab Don almost a month later in St. Catherine.

According to police, Shab Don was arrested in a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South, police said.

As for the bribery charge, the producer is alleged to have offered to pay off cops $2 million to hide out a gun that was found in a car he was driving. He and another man were arrested for the incident and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. His co-accused later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five (5) years in jail.

Shab Don was later slapped with the bribery charge.