Dancehall Artist Shane O On DJ Khaled’s Radar Ahead Of New Album

DJ Khaled is currently in Jamaica recording new music for his new album and Shane O found his way on his radar.

The dancehall deejay got a major forward from DJ Khaled on Tuesday as the American producer shared a video of himself freestyling lyrics from his hit single,

“Dark Room.”

Shane O was seen singing the lyrics while standing outside of Khaled’s car. The American producer is currently in Jamaica for his upcoming album and has tapped several Jamaican artists to be featured on the project.

“They didn’t believe in us, God did,” DJ Khaled says in the video as he turns the camera to show Shane O while Khaled’ bussed blanks’ approvingly to the motivational lyrics of the song.

By Wednesday, the video had 116,000 videos and more than 5,000 comments. Several artists, including rappers Offset and Busta Rhymes and dancehall/reggae artists Jah Vinci and Dre Island Music, reacted to the post with approval.

Shane O, whose real name is Roshain McDonald, came into the music space at just 16 years old while still a student of Kingston Technical High School. He has given fans many good songs, including “Lightning Flash,” “Crab Inna Barrel,” “Dogs In The Street,” and “Ghetto Prayer.”

It’s unclear if there are plans to work with Shane O, but Khaled also shared a video of him hanging out with sprinter turned music producer Usain Bolt in Kingston, enjoying the nightlife and artists also Skillibeng, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, and Capleton, whom he has hinted will be on his 12th studio album.

In another post, he shared that Capleton will be featured on his upcoming album.

“Someone call fire department. KING OF Just burned down the studio ! FIRE MAN! @capletonmusic

ALBUM MODE ITS SPECIAL, VERY @wethebestmusic JAH NATION! SWIPE TO SEE MORE FIRE,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, DJ Khaled earlier this week revealed that he had planned with Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke an upcoming event called ‘Khaled and Friends Concert’ in Jamaica.

While no date was revealed, the producer said he wanted to give back to the people of Jamaica through the event.