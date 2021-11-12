Dancehall Acts Dominates 2021 MOBO Nomination For Best Reggae Act, Fans React

Dancehall artistes packed this year’s MOBO nominations for the reggae category.

Six Jamaicans have been nominated for Best Reggae Act by the Music Of Black Origins, MOBO, Awards slated for December 5. However, Jamaicans are not pleased that the awards franchise has mixed up Jamaican and Reggae artistes for a Reggae award.

The artistes nominated are reggae artiste Lila Ike and dancehall acts- Spice, Popcaan, Sean Paul, Shenseea, and Skillibeng.

The British-based awards, which seek to honor people of color in the entertainment industry, revealed the nominations on Thursday with hundreds of comments and retweets chiding Mobo awards for the grave error.

Some quick to call out Mobo Awards.

“SAY IT WITH ME: Reggae and Dancehall are NOT the same genre of music,” one person posted. Another offered context to Mobo as to why people were upset. “It’s like grouping Hip Hop and Country music as one genre.”

Another person pointed out that “it’s 2021 and people still think every artist from Jamaica sing reggae.”

Mobo Awards have not reacted to the post as yet, but that has not stopped the commentary from making fun of the researchers working for the awards show.

“Never hear one reggae artist scream’ skin out mi pum pum’ from mi born..who does the research at Mobos I just need a word?” one person said with laughing emojis, clearing referencing Spice for her song “So Mi Like It” that has the exact lyric quoted.

Another commenter also pointed out a long list of young artistes who could have made the reggae cut, including Chronixx, Sevana, Runkus, Kabaka Pyramid, Jaz Elise, Jesse Royal, Protoje, among others.

While the mistake is hard to reconcile, some artists have actually been grouped under reggae in spaces like the United States, where music by Jamaican artists are streamed under one banner, which is reggae music.

While the nuances between the genres are apparent, and Jamaicans might find the list of nominees by Mobo disrespectful to true reggae artists, it is apparent that Mobo might not be aware of the difference and how stark it is.

None of the artists nominated have responded.

2021 Mobo full nominations:

Best reggae act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best male act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best female act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Headie One – Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Central Cee – Commitment Issues

Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)

Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)

Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway – Hot Hot

Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)

Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)

M1llionz – Lagga

Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)

Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best hip-hop act

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best international act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best performance in a TV show/film

Ashley Thomas – Them

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

SO

Best African music act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

Best producer

Gotcha

Jae5

Juls

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

TSB