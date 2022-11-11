Dame Pearlette Primary To Reopen Monday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to inform parents and guardians of students attending the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School that all grades except kindergarten and grade-ones will resume in-class instruction from Monday 14th November, 2022.

Classes for the kindergarten and grade-one levels will be conducted utilising the remote-learning modality, as cleaning-up and repair work continue on the ground-floor of the school compound, following heavy rains and flooding in the north of the island a week ago.

The Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, following critical assessment in the aftermath of the unexpected floods, was estimated to have received extensive damage to the ground floor, where flood waters rose to a height of three feet., submerging all furniture, books and other instructional materials and office equipment with a thick layer of silt.

The Ministry wishes to thank everyone who assisted in any way with the clean-up activities at the school following the flood, and with various restorative measures necessary for returning a sense of normalcy to the school.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Ministry of Education

– Advertisement –