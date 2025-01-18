Dahmanii Berthier: The 20-Year-Old Star Who’s Lighting Up Saint Lucian Football

Dahmanii Berthier is a footballer to watch in the future. The star midfielder recently claimed the Emmanuel Bellas Best Player Award for Tier 2 of the Saint Lucia Semi-Professional League (SPFL).

At just 20 years old, Berthier impressed this season for the Anse La Raye outfit, scoring five crucial goals during the league phase and leading his team to a playoff berth. His technical ability, composure on the ball, and intelligence were on full display, earning attention from fans and scouts alike.

In an exclusive interview with St Lucia Times, Berthier spoke about his accomplishments on the field and how the SPFL has impacted his growth during the season.

He said his family’s support played a significant role in his success, helping him stay motivated throughout the season. With a positive attitude and clear technical talent, Berthier was able to secure the MVP title.

“I would say that my love for the game and the support from my family really motivated me to pursue a career in football,” he shared. “I started playing at a young age, and over the years, my dedication and hard work helped me win the MVP title in the second tier of the Saint Lucia Semi-Professional Football League.”

Regarding his standout performance this season, Berthier emphasised consistency, leadership, and teamwork as key to his success. “Scoring crucial goals and assisting my teammates played a significant role in helping me earn the MVP title,” he noted.

Berthier’s rise to prominence in the SPFL didn’t come without the necessary development at the grassroots level. Introduced to football by Anse La Raye head coach Sommers Augustin, Berthier honed his skills at the youth level before making his semi-professional debut.

His football journey also included playing for Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School, a stint at Jamaica College in Kingston, and a return to Saint Lucia at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. During this period, the athlete decided to pattern his playing style after his idol, Brazilian sensation Neymar Jr.

The MVP also highlighted the importance of the SPFL, acknowledging its role in fostering talent in Saint Lucia.

“The establishment of the league has been a game-changer for football in Saint Lucia. It provides a platform for local talent to showcase their skills and attracts attention from abroad. I see myself contributing by mentoring young players and promoting the sport in my community,” he said.

For aspiring footballers, Berthier offered the following advice: “Stay dedicated, work hard, and never lose sight of your goals. Keep pushing yourself and always believe in your potential!”

With his dynamic potential, Berthier is poised to make an impact not only at the local level but also on the international stage. Remember the name: Dahmanii Berthier!