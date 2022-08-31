DaBaby Trolled As Washed Up Rapper, Cancels Show Over Low Ticket Sales

Is DaBaby a washed up rapper or did they successfully canceled him?

The Charlotte rapper’s September 2 show in New Orleans has been canceled due to low ticket sales. According to reports, only about 500 tickets were sold for DaBaby’s show, which was to be held at Smoothie King Arena, a venue that can hold over 14,000 people.

It’s unclear the reason behind the low booking rate, but according to local news source Nola, the event was being put on by promoters Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver through their companies Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30. Sylvester is a rapper who was also on the roster of artists.

Tickets for the event were being sold through Ticketmaster, but on Tuesday, it was removed and replaced with a message announcing the cancellation. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the event read.

The ticket price was as low as $35, and purchases are to be refunded, Ticketmaster said. DaBaby has not reacted to the latest news, but he is still booked for two upcoming events- one in Paris on October 29 and another in Houston, Texas, on November 12th.

Meanwhile, some people who are not fond of the rapper taunted him on his Instagram account over the low ticket sales.

Dababy

“Even the clearance tix couldn’t sell… KARMA IS GREAT,” one person wrote in the comments section of one of his posts. “Cancelling ur show is crazyyyyy. Guess u fell off buddy,” another said.

“Nah he had a Yb collab tape and he did this bad because the comments about the lqbtq,” another added.

DaBaby’s behavior over the past few months seems to have caused a fallout between him and his fans. The rapper was under fire recently after a former artist came out and said he was verbally abusive to her. He was also seen on camera sneaking a punch at another of his Billion Dollar Baby artists months before, and he was also in a public fight with the brother of his baby’s mother DaniLeigh. His public fight with Dani Leigh also led to many people ending their support for him.

The rapper’s undoing began with his comments toward LGBTQ people and people living with HIV/AIDS last year at Rolling Loud Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he said.

While he did issue an apology and said, he would donate to causes that support LGBTQ and people living with HIV/AIDS, the groups he promised this year said they did not get any funds from the rapper.

Despite feeling pressure on the cancel culture side, the rapper is also facing felony battery charges by a Los Angeles property owner who was beaten by DaBaby and a group of people after he tried to shut down a music video shoot on the property.