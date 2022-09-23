DaBaby Raps He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Tory Incident, 50 Cent Reacts

DaBaby dropped a new project and made Megan Thee Stallion a primary target earning a reaction from 50 Cent.

DaBaby is getting renewed attention to his career with his new song “Boogeyman,” which claims that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. The song, released early on Friday, features on the rapper’s new 14-song LP, ‘Baby on Baby 2’. The song also namedrops Tory Lanez and indirectly references the shooting incident.

“You play with me that shit was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fuckin on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby raps.

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020. The North Carolina rapper also took a jab at Megan’s current boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, with whom he previously had a back and forth in June 2021 after DaBaby had reposted featured on a song with Lanez “Skat.”

“Waited to say that sh** on my next album, Hit it the day before too, But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it, Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b***h like a coward, I told you ni*** don’t play, now you gone have to handle me, I poked the mutha**** bear, I’m a animal,” he raps.

Last year, Pardison had called out DaBaby for collaborating with Tory, who is facing felony assault charges. The Charlotte rapper issued a stern response on Twitter after Pardi called him a clown.

In the meantime, there was swift backlash for DaBaby on social media. “Dababy can rap whatever he want about Megan on that album and we still aint gone listen to it LMAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one person said on Twitter.

“This man doing anything for clout,” one said while another added, “If you falling off just say that.”

“Fell off so hard he disappeared from billboard charts,” another said.

Neither Megan nor Pardi has responded to the song. On the other hand, DaBaby is not fazed by critics and even appeared to mock those who said his career had diminished in the past few months.

50 Cent is among the high profile rappers who are reacting to what DaBaby said in the new song. “Anybody seen the boogie man because i’m a need to hear this sh** right now,” a stunned 50 Cent wrote on IG.

A day before he released the new album, DaBaby shared a message on Instagram about his imminent comeback to music after some fans accused him of falling off. At the time, he didn’t announced the project so it came as a bit of a surprise laced with controversies.

Listen Dababy new song “Boogeyman” below.