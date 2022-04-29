Cyprian Montrope Returned Unopposed As CSA President – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) held its Elections of Executive Council

members and Trustees on April 27, 2022, and the following persons were elected to serve

for the term June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2024: –

1. Bro Cyprian Montrope: President retained his position unopposed

2. Bro. Nicolai Lansiquot: 1 st Vice President retained his position

3. Bro. Andrew Charles: 2 nd Vice President retained his position

4. Bro. Ricardo Corsine: 3 rd Vice President retained his position

5. Sis. Jasmine Suffren: Secretary retained her position unopposed

6. Sis. Lisa Pinnel: Treasurer replaced the outgoing Treasurer

7. Bro. Bernard Cornibert: Assistant Secretary/Treasurer retained his position unopposed

The three (3) Trustees all retained their positions, amassing the highest number of voters among the nominees for that post.

8. Sis. Cleopatra Anthony: Trustee retained her position

9. Bro. Oliver Lawrence: Trustee retained his position

10. Bro. Kim Willie: Trustee retained his position

The new Executive Council will be officially endorsed at the Conference of Delegates scheduled for May 25, 2022 and will begin their term on June 1, 2022.

There are exciting and challenging times ahead for the CSA and the new Executive Council,

including making the transition to a greater reliance on ICT, negotiating a number of outstanding collective agreements and taking concrete steps to revitalize the membership

in the post COVID-19 era.

The CSA Elections Commission is pleased that the election was incident free and well

managed and is expected to make recommendations for the conduct of future elections.

Congratulations to the new Executive Council and Trustees!

Source: St. Lucia Civil Service Association

